Police seeking man wanted in connection to Norfolk burglary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are asking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred earlier this month.

Police responded to the residential burglary on November 3 around 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gatling Avenue.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police need your help to identify a burglary suspect. To read more, visit: https://t.co/vNM77lRzdf



If you recognize this man, you can submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. @nfvacrimeline pic.twitter.com/vcr2xfLcWz — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 10, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts