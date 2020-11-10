Police seeking man wanted in connection to Norfolk burglary

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are asking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred earlier this month.

Police responded to the residential burglary on November 3 around 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gatling Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

