NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for a motorist they say struck a woman early morning on New Year’s Day and left the scene.

According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on January 1 in the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing the victim, a still-unidentified woman, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators say they are looking for a Honda Odyssey van with a temporary license plate.