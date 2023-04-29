NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for the person who stole heavy machinery from a business.

Police say on April 9, Walasheck Industrial and Marine reported welding equipment missing from the business, which is located at 3411 Amherst Street.

Investigators released surveillance pictures that show a red truck and a man in a hooded sweatshirt at the business at the time of the theft.

Police are asking anyone who recognize the man or the truck to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.