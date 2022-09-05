NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for a missing woman last seen Monday morning.

According to police, 57-year-old Vilma S. Bautista was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Bautista is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink vest, light blue shirt, and a black blouse.

Bautista suffers from a mental health disorder and may be in need of medical attention.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.