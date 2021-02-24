Norfolk Police searching for missing 62-year-old woman who ‘may be in need of medical attention’

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) — Norfolk Police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon who may be in need of medical attention.

Sheron T. Patterson was last seen on February 24, around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Kempsville Road.

Patterson is about 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes and police say she “may be in need of medical attention.”

There is no information on why she may need medical attention or any existing conditions.

If you see her, call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number (757) 441-5610.