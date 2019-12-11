Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist on Tidewater Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are looking for the driver who hit a man riding his bike on Tidewater Drive Tuesday night.

Ralph Bishop’s sister, Janet Smith, says her brother was hurt, but is alive.

“He was in the middle of the street and his hat was up on the median,” said Smith.

Police say the driver took off after hitting Bishop.

Smith says her brother was taken to the hospital to be treated for several injuries. “He has a lot of road rash on his face, he has ten or 12 stitches in the top of his head and his forehead, and a broken wrist. He’s in a cast all the way up his arm,” said Smith.

Ralph Bishop has multiple injuries following after he was involved in a hit-and-run while riding his bike along Tidewater Dr. on Dec. 10, 2019.

Smith says her brother was riding his bike from the Walgreens on East Bayview Blvd. to their home just a few blocks away. It was around 8:30 p.m. She says while he doesn’t remember much of the impact he does remember a little before and a little after the hit-and-run.

“He did tell me when I checked on him this morning, he thought it was a small silver car and remembered it was speeding up to him and he thought, I can’t get any farther to the curb,” said Smith.

She says a neighbor recognized Bishop’s bike in the roadway. The neighbor called Smith and then brought her to the crime scene. She says she is thankful her brother is home and will recover, but wants the driver to turn themselves in to police.

“Please come forward; it’s going to be on your conscious,” she said.

Smith says the neighbor that brought her to the crash scene also brought Bishop’s bike to his house and is working to repair it for the family.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous.