Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Lafayette Boulevard homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting over the weekend.
John Little, 33, is wanted on homicide and firearms warrants, Norfolk police announced on Thursday.
Officers discovered 27-year-old Aaron Forbes dead from a gunshot wound, after responding to a well-being check in the 2500 block of Lafayette Boulevard Sunday morning.
Little is now wanted in connection with Forbes’ death. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on where Little can be located is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.
