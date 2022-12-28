NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are asking the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a clothing store Christmas day in Norfolk.
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and taking items valued at $30,000.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.