Police identify Norfolk hit-and-run victim; suspect still on the loose

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and E. Charlotte Street.
Norfolk dispatchers say the call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators later determined that 62-year-old Norfolk resident Renee Pullie was walking in the crosswalk at Saint Paul’s Blvd and E. Charlotte Street when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
Upon arrival, police found Pullie lying in the roadway where she was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.
