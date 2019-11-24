Police identify Norfolk hit-and-run victim; suspect still on the loose

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and E. Charlotte Street.

Norfolk dispatchers say the call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators later determined that 62-year-old Norfolk resident Renee Pullie was walking in the crosswalk at Saint Paul’s Blvd and E. Charlotte Street when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

#NPDNews. Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash; detectives seeking information. For more information, please visit https://t.co/2UlpT7Dj5z pic.twitter.com/mybQYnVuJ4 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 24, 2019

Upon arrival, police found Pullie lying in the roadway where she was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

