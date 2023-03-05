NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday evening.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, 58-year-old Angela Steward was last seen Friday around 5:40 p.m. in the Ballentine neighborhood.

Angela Steward (Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police Department)

Angela is described as having short black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1″ and around 150 pounds.

Police are concerned for her well-being and asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at 757-441-5610.