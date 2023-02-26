NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are searching for missing 15-year-old William Palanco, who was last seen on Saturday.

Palanco was last seen around 8:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Beechwood Avenue on February 25.

William Palanco, 15. (Photo Courtesy: NPD)

Palanco is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing around 110 pounds. He was last wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Palanco suffers from a mental illness and may need medical attention.

If you see William, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.