NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday.

According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5’7″ and 170 pounds.

Terhran Gorham (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Police say they are concerned for Gorham’s safety and ask anyone with information to submit a tip.