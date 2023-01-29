NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea.

He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road.

Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue t-shirt, dark pants, and sandals.

Gorbea suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Joseph Gorbea, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

