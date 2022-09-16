NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the publics help with locating a 29-year-old man who was found guilty of conspiring to kill an Old Dominion University student in 2011.

According to police, Rashad D. Dooley was found guilty on September 14 of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the killing of ODU student Christopher Cummings.

Dooley was not in court during the time of adjudication. Three warrants for failure to appear have been issued for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about Dooley’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.