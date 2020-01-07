Live Now
Police say no weapon found after Sherwood Forest Elementary put on precautionary lockdown

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Communications officials with Norfolk Public Schools say Sherwood Forest Elementary was put under precautionary lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a report of a possible weapon at the school.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Police said.

After investigation and a search by police, no weapon was found.

A school division spokeswoman said a message went out to Sherwood Forest parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon giving details about the incident.

Here is the full message:

“This afternoon, Norfolk Public Schools received a phone call alerting them to a possible weapon in Sherwood Forest Elementary School. The school was immediately placed on a precautionary lockdown. Norfolk Police responded and conducted a search. No weapon was found, and the school resumed normal operations with regular dismissal. We thank you for your support!”

– NPS

