Police say no weapon found after Sherwood Forest Elementary put on precautionary lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Communications officials with Norfolk Public Schools say Sherwood Forest Elementary was put under precautionary lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a report of a possible weapon at the school.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Police said.

After investigation and a search by police, no weapon was found.

A school division spokeswoman said a message went out to Sherwood Forest parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon giving details about the incident.

Here is the full message: