Police responds to shooting incident on Fenner St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk.

Police say the call for the shooting came in around 12L40 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Fenner Street.

10 On Your Side is currently investigating if there were injuries reported following the incident.

No further information have been released.

