Police responding to shooting on Jerome Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to a shooting in the northern part of the city.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 10:52 p.m. in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue, near East Little Creek Road.

10 On Your Side is en route to the scene and is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

