Police responding to shooting on Jerome Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to a shooting in the northern part of the city.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 10:52 p.m. in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue, near East Little Creek Road.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.