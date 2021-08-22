Police responding to shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Late Sunday night, police in Norfolk responded to reports of a shooting in the city.
Dispatch says the shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Goff Street and Tidewater Drive.
The number of victims or the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news story.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.