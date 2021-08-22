Police responding to shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Late Sunday night, police in Norfolk responded to reports of a shooting in the city.

Dispatch says the shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Goff Street and Tidewater Drive.

The number of victims or the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

