NPD: Man, woman found shot inside MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after being found shot inside the MacArthur Center on Monday night.

Police said that both victims are expected to recover from non life-threatening wounds, and that officers had the scene contained as of 9:16 p.m.

Dispatchers first got the 911 call for the shooting at 8:23 p.m.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but police ask anyone with info to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.