Police respond to shooting with reported injuries at Mahone Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting with reported injuries in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for a gunshot wound came in around 1:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Mahone Avenue.

The scene has been cleared.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the extent of the injuries.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.