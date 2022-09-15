NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk Thursday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.