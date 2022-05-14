NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a reported shooting in Norfolk late Saturday morning.

According to police dispatched, they received the call for a gunshot wound incident just after 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W Little Creek Road.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the number of victims, the extent of the injuries, and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.