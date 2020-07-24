Police respond to shooting at Holiday Inn on North Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday at a Holiday Inn Express parking lot in the 100 block of N Military Highway.

Detectives were still there as of 7 a.m., with bullet holes in windows of the hotel and more than 30 evidence markers at the scene.

We are working to gather additional details from police, such as the exact time it took place and if anyone was injured. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.

