Police respond to shooting at Holiday Inn on North Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday at a Holiday Inn Express parking lot in the 100 block of N Military Highway.

BREAKING: A shooting investigation is underway on N. Military Highway in #Norfolk.



The Holiday Inn Express parking lot is blocked off with crime scene tape.



The @NorfolkPD forensics unit and detectives are on scene.



Working to get information from #NorfolkPD @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Y4cMbUHq60 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) July 24, 2020

Detectives were still there as of 7 a.m., with bullet holes in windows of the hotel and more than 30 evidence markers at the scene.

We can see several bullet holes in the room windows at the Holiday Inn Express.



Detectives are talking with witnesses. pic.twitter.com/DvUysdVZRB — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) July 24, 2020

We are working to gather additional details from police, such as the exact time it took place and if anyone was injured. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.

