Man critically injured in domestic-related shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to a shooting near the Oakmont community.
According to police, the domestic-related shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of N Military Highway. That is near the intersection of East Little Creek Road.
A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
