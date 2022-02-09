Man critically injured in domestic-related shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to a shooting near the Oakmont community.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, the domestic-related shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of N Military Highway. That is near the intersection of East Little Creek Road.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10