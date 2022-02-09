Man critically injured in domestic-related shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to a shooting near the Oakmont community.

According to police, the domestic-related shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of N Military Highway. That is near the intersection of East Little Creek Road.

A man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

