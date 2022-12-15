NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk early Thursday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:55 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. This is near the Scope Arena.

Details regarding the shooting are still limited. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more including possible injuries.

No further information has been released.

