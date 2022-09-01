NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk Thursday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in at 7:10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Greenleaf Drive. This is in the Oakleaf Forest area of the city.

There is still very limited information regarding the shooting. 10 On Your Side is learning more including possible injuries.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.