NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Granby Street.

Images from the scene show police tape surrounding the 7-Eleven adjacent to Lafayette Park.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

