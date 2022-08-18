NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of another fatal shooting in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Fenner Street.

The shooting is confirmed to be fatal according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ramin Fatehi.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

This incident occurred just minutes away from another shooting at Wards Corner that left one man dead and sent another to a local hospital.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.