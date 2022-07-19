NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was shot in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Edward Street.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.