NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard. That is near where it intersects with Ballentine Boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person of interest is in custody.

