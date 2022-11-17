NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk early Thursday morning.
Details are still limited, however, police dispatch confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the call for the shooting came in around 6:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Church Street and Henry Street.
As of 6:40 a.m., police have confirmed one victim, however, the extent of their injuries have not yet been released.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
