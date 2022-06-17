He is considered armed and dangerous.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly shot a woman in Norfolk on Friday afternoon.

Police say a woman was shot around 12:25 p.m. on Friday in the 800 block of Cedar Street. That’s in the Campostella community of Norfolk.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police charged 35-year-old Brian Askew with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic assault.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Officials add that he is a documented Bloods Gang member.

Brian Lamar Askew, June 17, 2022 (Courtesy – U.S. Marshals Service)

He is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals on charges out of Chesapeake and previous charges out of Norfolk. Virginia State Police have also charged Askew.

U.S. Marshals describe him as 6’01” and weighs 230 pounds. He has several tattoos on his neck and face, along with a distinct mark next to his left eye.

A $2,500 award is being offered for his arrest.