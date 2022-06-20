NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Norfolk late Monday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cary Avenue.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.