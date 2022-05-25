NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in just after 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Brambleton Avenue.

Police are reporting one victim as of 2 p.m., however the extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

10 on Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including additional victims or suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.