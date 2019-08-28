Report: Person has life-threatening injuries following shooting in Norfolk

Live Now
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are responding to a shooting that has reportedly left one person seriously injured in Norfolk.

Dispatch says there was a call for a shooting in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue shortly before 6:45 a.m.

One person has life-threatening injuries, according to dispatch.

The shooting happened less than half a mile away from where another shooting led to the death of a man on Dunkirk Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings are connected.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

