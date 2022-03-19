NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was shot in Norfolk Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Argonne Avenue.

Police confirmed that one person was shot though the extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

