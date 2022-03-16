NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, officers responded to the shooting around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 31st Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman suffering from non life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.