Police respond to reports of shooting in Norview

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon in the Norview neighborhood of the city.

According to dispatch, they received a call around 4:45 p.m. regarding an incident in the 1200 block of Dundale Avenue and the 6600 block of Jefferson Court.

10 On Your Side is en route to the scene and will provide updates when they are available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.