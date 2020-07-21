Police respond to overnight shooting on E. Bayview Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured in an overnight shooting in Norfolk.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Bayview Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury police said was not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

