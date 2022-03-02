Man critically injured in shooting on E. Liberty Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk’s Hardy Field community.

According to police, a man was shot around 12:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East Liberty Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The Shop N’ Go between Lancaster and Culpepper streets is currently blocked off with police tape.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.