Police respond to ‘incident’ on Campostella Rd. in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of an ‘incident’ in South Norfolk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Dispatch says that police were called to an incident on Campostella Road. They would not, however, confirm the type of incident or the time they received the call.

10 On Your Side is on the scene and confirms an area has been roped off by police. There is also a large police presence.

WAVY-TV 10 is working to learn more.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10