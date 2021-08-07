Police respond to incident on Alexander St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk responded to an undisclosed incident in the Norview area of the city.
According to dispatch, they received a call around 4:42 p.m. with regards to a medical incident in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
When 10 On Your Side arrived on the scene hours later, there was a large police presence that had tapped off the area.
A number of police vehicles were on scene, including at least six or seven officers, who were all outside of a gray apartment complex.
Norfolk Police have not released any information about the incident, but we are working to learn more.
