Police respond to incident on Alexander St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk responded to an undisclosed incident in the Norview area of the city.

#Breaking Off of Norview Avenue in Norfolk where there’s a large police presence. Crime scene tape just came down but still working to learn more about what happened. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/tQKaC0mv8D — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) August 8, 2021

According to dispatch, they received a call around 4:42 p.m. with regards to a medical incident in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.

When 10 On Your Side arrived on the scene hours later, there was a large police presence that had tapped off the area.

A number of police vehicles were on scene, including at least six or seven officers, who were all outside of a gray apartment complex.

Norfolk Police have not released any information about the incident, but we are working to learn more.