Three women shot, one critically on Nicholson St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are a triple shooting in the Young Terrace community in Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Nicholson Street. Three women were shot and taken to a local hospital.

One woman has life-threatening injuries.

A firetruck and ambulance left the scene around 10:15 p.m., however, several police cars remained.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

