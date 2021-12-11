Three women shot, one critically on Nicholson St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are a triple shooting in the Young Terrace community in Norfolk.
According to police, the shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Nicholson Street. Three women were shot and taken to a local hospital.
One woman has life-threatening injuries.
A firetruck and ambulance left the scene around 10:15 p.m., however, several police cars remained.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.