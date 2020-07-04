Police respond to early morning shooting near Church Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local police are asking the public for information on who shot a man early Saturday morning near Church Street in Norfolk.

First-responders say they received a call to the 700 block of C Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Once on scene, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was later transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The man on C Avenue was the third shooting victim found in Norfolk Saturday morning. Police say two other men on 34th Street were shot and left with life-threatening injuries just an hour earlier.. One of the men later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information for either of these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

