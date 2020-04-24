1  of  3
Police respond to Beachmont Ave. after attempted robbery of a delivery driver

Norfolk

Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a delivery driver in the 2600 block of Beachmont Avenue on Thursday.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. officers came in contact with the driver, who told them he was attempting to make a delivery when he was assaulted by a group of three men.

During the assault, police said the victim drew his personal firearm and the suspects fled the scene.

According to police, when the driver attempted to leave the area in his vehicle, one of the suspects started shooting in his direction.

Police said the delivery driver’s vehicle was not struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips may also be submitted through the p3tips app.

