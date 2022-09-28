NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk Wednesday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 9:50 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.

Details are still very limited however, police say the shooting appears to be a drive-by incident.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.