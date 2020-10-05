Police pursuit ends after SUV crashes in downtown Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit ended in Norfolk’s downtown Monday morning after the suspects’ SUV crashed.

Virginia State Police say a trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled into the downtown area and crashed.

A witness told WAVY that two people ran from the Chevrolet Tahoe into the World Trade Center building on W. Main Street, but were arrested shortly after on Waterside Drive. A third person in the Tahoe didn’t flee.

No other details are available as of noon Monday, but police are investigating.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10