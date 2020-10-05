Police pursuit ends after SUV crashes in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit ended in Norfolk’s downtown Monday morning after the suspects’ SUV crashed.
Virginia State Police say a trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled into the downtown area and crashed.
A witness told WAVY that two people ran from the Chevrolet Tahoe into the World Trade Center building on W. Main Street, but were arrested shortly after on Waterside Drive. A third person in the Tahoe didn’t flee.
No other details are available as of noon Monday, but police are investigating.
