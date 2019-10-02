Police: Process of ID’ing 4 killed in crash at Norfolk airport will ‘take some time’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have been told the process of identifying four people killed in a fiery crash at Norfolk International Airport last month will “take some time.”

Norfolk police said in an update Wednesday that a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV was going east on Departure Road when it went off the roadway at the cure and struck a tree. The SUV caught fire as a result.

Airport police and other witnesses tried to rescue the people inside the SUV but were unable to before the vehicle caught fire.

Police said an investigation into the crash has so far revealed that speed appeared to have been a factor. It is unknown whether alcohol played a role.

Police said the names of the victims will be released once the Medical Examiner’s Office has identified them and family members have been notified.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.