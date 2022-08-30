NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening near Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 40th Street and Killam Avenue.

Police confirmed that one person was injured following the shooting, however, the extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is stil learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information. The shooting occured just three days following the start of the fall semester at ODU.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.