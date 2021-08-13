Police: One woman arrested following altercation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say one woman was arrested following an altercation in the Olde Huntersville area of the city.

Police were called to the Shop N Go store, in the 1700 block of Church Street, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that two women had been involved in an altercation.

According to police, the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was grazed with a bullet and sustained non life-threatening injuries. She was treated on the scene but did not require transport.

44-year-old Dalisha L. Smith, of Norfolk, was taken into custody at the scene. She has since been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

Smith is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.